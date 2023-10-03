"Step back towards Roman Colosseum" - Melanie Shah's "Incredibly disturbing" tooth-breaking loss to Britain Hart leaves fans uncomfortable

Melanie Shah's gruesome BKFC fight against Britain Hart has left fans uncomfortable.

Shah took on Britain Hart at BKFC 51 this past weekend for the BKFC strawweight title. Going into the fight undefeated, Shah ended up losing the fight via unanimous decision, after being punished for five rounds, and also lost her tooth in the process.

Following the fight, Shah's face was severely bruised and bloodied as a result of the damage she had absorbed. Despite this, she was seen in high spirits during the post-fight interview. While speaking about how Hart was tougher than she expected, she said:

“I think after the first round, I realized that she was a lot tougher than I was expecting. Although I expected her to be tough, I just expected her to show a bit more tiredness. It didn’t go the way I wanted, but I was still happy that I went all the five rounds."

Reacting to the injuries suffered by Melanie Shah during her fight against Britain Hart, fans filled the comment section of the post with their reactions. Take a look at some of them below:

"Incredibly disturbing. If this isn't a step back towards the days of the Roman Colosseum....then I don't know what is."

"Dang did she not wear a mouthguard?"

"She's just getting ready for Halloween early, don't mind her"

Fan reactions

Melanie Shah speaks about the changes she would make in a potential rematch against Britain Hart

Despite suffering a rather one-sided loss at the hands of Britain Hart, Shah seems to be open to a potential rematch. While speaking about her fight during the same post-fight interview, the 2-1 BKFC fighter spoke about the changes she would make if she ever fought Hart again. She said:

“Even if I don’t look like it, I enjoyed the whole process. I enjoyed being in the ring and challenging myself. If I could fight Brit again, I think what I’d do is. although I fought the way I like to fight. I’d have backed off a little bit more than maybe I should have. I’d probably try to do other things I wouldn’t normally do.”

It is worth noting that a potential rematch between the two won't happen anytime soon. As things stand, Britain Hart already has her next fight lined up for November 4 where she will take on Chisakan Ariphipat. On the flip side, Melanie Shah is expected to take some time off.

