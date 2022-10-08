"Excuse me, what is your name again?" - Stephen A. Smith shuts down Jake Paul's girlfriend Julia Rose for claiming that he's ready to fight Canelo Alvarez

Jake Paul's girlfriend Julia Rose fired shots at Stephen A. Smith for defying the YouTuber-turned-boxer's confidence in his chances against Canelo Alvarez despite suggesting that he needs to take on real opponents.

However, Rose was instantly shut down by the ESPN commentator, who made a guest appearance on BS w/Jake Paul and debated Paul's chances against the Mexican boxer. Smith said:

"Excuse me, excuse me, what is your name again? [Julia, she replied] Julia? Okay, I appreciate your passion. Thank you very much, but I have to say this to you - There is a middle ground, you can't sit up and say I'm not happy with anything because I'm saying, 'Get in with a real boxer' but in the same breath I'm like, 'You ain't ready for a world champion.'"

Smith continued:

"I’m not insulting you [Paul], I’m not saying you’ll never be ready for him. But you don’t go from fighting UFC fighters to Canelo Alvarez."

Watch Stephen A. Smith respond to Jake Paul's girlfriend Julia Rose below (Starting at 43:00):

Following Smith's response, Paul got off the seat and claimed that he is "beyond ready" to take on the Mexican boxing star and expressed confidence in beating him.

Jake Paul throws shade at Canelo Alvarez; claims he's "old" and "looking like s**t"

Jake Paul is quite confident in his chances against Canelo Alvarez. 'The Problem Child' has stated on multiple occasions that it is one of the biggest fights to be made in boxing.

Interestingly, the social media star believes that the Mexican boxer hasn't looked quite as impressive in the ring lately. Paul also insisted that he could beat Alvarez due to the physical advantages he would have against him. In the aforementioned video, Paul said:

"Canelo is old. Canelo is looking like s**t. He could barely beat 'GGG', who sucked! He got his a** beat by Bivol, who's long, keeps his distance. I'm bigger than Canelo, I weigh more than him."

Jake Paul is currently unbeaten as a pro with a boxing record of 5-0. The 25-year-old has four knockout wins on his resume and one split decision win. The Cleveland native is looking to add another big win to his record as he takes on former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva in the boxing ring.

The fight is set to take place on October 29 and it will mark a notable step up in competition for 'The Problem Child'.

