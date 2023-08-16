Stephen Loman excited to watch Fabricio Andrade vs. Jonathan Haggerty despite being in line for world title shot

Second-ranked ONE Championship bantamweight MMA contender ‘The Sniper’ Stephen Loman knows he’s next in line to challenge reigning divisional king ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade, which is why he’s not sweating Andrade going a different route in the meantime.

Andrade is set to take on ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan ‘The General’ Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 15. The bout will be for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

Speaking to The MMA Superfan in a recent interview, Loman said he will patiently wait for Andrade to finish with his segue into kickboxing, and they can resume their budding rivalry.

‘The Sniper’ said:

“I was really expecting that I’d be next for Andrade because that’s what he said in his interview. Andrade called me out so that was really my expectation, that I would be next. But things happened differently and he’s now in another fight. As for me, there are no offers yet, but I expect by the end of this year they’ll give me one.”

That being said, Loman states that he has not stopped training, lest that inevitable call to challenge for the world title come out of the blue. The Filipino firecracker is deep in training right now, using this extra time to get ready for Andrade’s unique skill set.

He added:

“Yeah the guys at Team Lakay were also expecting an Andrade fight. Coach Mark also told me that I should keep training because any time ONE Championship will put me in a match with Andrade. So that’s what I did, I just trained and trained.”

See the interview below:

Can Loman goad Andrade into a fight before the year ends? We will need to wait and see.

Meanwhile, fans in the United States and Canada can catch Andrade’s next fight at ONE Fight Night 15 live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.