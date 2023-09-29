Stephen Loman goes with veteran Ham Seo Hee in ONE Fight Night 14 main event

ONE Championship bantamweight sensation ‘The Sniper’ Stephen Loman is ready to step into the biggest fight of his professional career on Friday night, but he’s also excited to watch the evening’s main event.

ONE Fight Night 14 features a main event showdown between No.1-ranked atomweight MMA contender Stamp Fairtex of Thailand and no.2-ranked ‘Hamzzang’ Ham Seo Hee of South Korea. The winner will be crowned the ONE interim women’s atomweight world champion.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Stephen Loman shared his thoughts on the blockbuster matchup and revealed who he thinks will win this incredible showdown.

‘The Sniper’ said:

“Ham’s experience will be to her advantage. She’s spent so much time in MMA, and that will be an advantage because she can use all of her prior experience when she takes on Stamp. I think someone will get knocked out here if they focus on their striking. If this fight hits the ground, I know that someone will be submitted. [If I have to pick], I would pick the veteran. I’m going with Ham.”

Taking things a step further, Loman broke down each fighter’s advantages and disadvantages, which helped him come to his conclusion that victory would be on the South Korean veteran’s side.

Loman added:

“The striking edge belongs to Stamp because she came from Muay Thai. That’s her department. I think she’ll use that against Ham. I’ve also seen that Stamp is very adaptable. She quickly learned her ground game, and her training camp is a place where they can quickly improve their skills in MMA.”

Meanwhile, Stephen Loman himself will be in action at ONE Fight Night 14. Loman is set to face former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Hands of Stone’ John Lineker in a pivotal bantamweight clash.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 14 live on Friday, September 29, absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.