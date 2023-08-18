Stephen Loman vs. John Lineker bantamweight clash added to stacked ONE Fight Night 14 card

The star-studded ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video will now have two more amazing warriors going at it, as John Lineker and Stephen Loman have agreed to trade blows inside Singapore Indoor Stadium.

On September 29, the two hard-hitting bantamweights will clash in a three-round war that will likely determine the rightful challenger for the division’s kingpin Fabricio Andrade.

In a bid to regain his lost throne, the former bantamweight champion gladly accepted a quick turnaround, fresh from his stunning last-gasp knockout over Kim Jae Woong at ONE Fight Night 13 earlier this month.

‘Hands of Stone’ remains one of the most dangerous 145-pound fighters in the world today, as carries the ultimate equalizers in those fearsome fists of his.

The Brazilian heavy bomber proved he’s a threat as long as there’s time left on the clock, as he viciously finished ‘The Fighting God’ with four seconds left to spare in their match-up.

Plus, the No.1 ranked Lineker wants to scrub off the bitter taste of defeat left by the champion Andrade after coming out on the short end of the stick in their two encounters.

Loman, on the other hand, is on his own quest to challenge for the ONE bantamweight crown. The Team Lakay stalwart knows that path sooner or later leads to a collision course with Lineker and he gamely took on this risky challenge.

After all, the red-hot Loman was widely believed to be the next challenger in line for Andrade.

‘The Sniper’, who’s 3-0 under the ONE banner and holds an 11-fight winning streak overall, is no stranger to beating up former champions. He dominated the iconic Bibiano Fernandez for a full 15 minutes in his most recent circle appearance last year.

These two ferocious athletes will handle business in the division, while Fabricio Andrade takes a kickboxing detour to chase two-sport supremacy.

‘Wonder Boy’ will be taking on ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6 for the vacant bantamweight kickboxing throne.

ONE’s Amazon cards are available live on US Primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.