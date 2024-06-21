Stephen Thompson offers words of encouragement as gutted Conor McGregor reveals news of broken toe: "Heal up champ" 

Hours after Conor McGregor gave his official statement on the injury that prevented him from fighting at UFC 303, Stephen Thompson sent the Irishman a few words of encouragement. McGregor and Thompson have never been known as close associates but have often given each other praise and respect.

One week after officially being ruled out of UFC 303, McGregor revealed the injury that forced him out of the main event. In an Instagram post, 'The Notorious' explained that he suffered a broken toe due to kicking an elbow during full-contact sparring.

'Wonderboy' reacted to the post with a message for the former champion, telling McGregor to "heal up." Thompson commented:

"Injuries suck but unfortunately they are a part of the sport. Excited to see you back in the Octagon! Heal up champ"

Stephen Thompson's comment beneath Conor McGregor's injury post. [via @thenotoriousmma on Instagram]

At the time of his comment, Thompson does not have a confirmed upcoming fight. The 41-year-old last competed at UFC 296, losing to Shavkat Rakhmonov by submission.

Stephen Thompson expected to be at UFC 303 fan events

While Conor McGregor is not expected to be in Las Vegas for International Fight Week following his injury, Stephen Thompson was on the list of fighters who will be present for fan events.

As the UFC typically does during International Fight Week, a handful of fighters will be in Las Vegas on June 28 and 29 for athlete appearances. Thompson will be one of 50 current and former fighters who will be a part of the events.

With McGregor no longer headlining the event, UFC 303 will be topped by a light heavyweight title rematch between defending champion Alex Pereira and former titleholder Jiri Prochazka.

Amongst others, Thompson will be a part of UFC 303 from a promotional perspective with his close friend Chris Weidman.