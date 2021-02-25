Stephen Thompson reveals how he sees Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal 2 going

Stephen Thompson has chimed in with his thoughts on how a potential Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal rematch would go. Thompson believes that with a full training camp, Masvidal does have a chance at beating Usman.

The first fight between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal transpired at UFC 251 in July 2020. Usman was initially scheduled to defend his UFC welterweight title against Gilbert Burns at the event. However, Burns was coerced to withdraw from the fight due to testing positive for COVID-19.

Jorge Masvidal stepped in to replace Gilbert Burns and fight Kamaru Usman on just six days’ notice. Usman ended up defeating Masvidal via unanimous decision. Nevertheless, many in the MMA community have been calling for a rematch, citing the fact that Masvidal deserves a shot at Usman and the title with a full camp.

In an interview with Submission Radio, Stephen Thompson was questioned whether the potential Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal rematch goes differently if Masvidal has the opportunity to prepare for it with a full training camp. Responding to the same, Stephen Thompson stated:

“I think so. I think it does make a difference. I mean you saw in the last fight. It wasn’t until the later rounds that he started getting taken down. And Jorge Masvidal has great takedown defense. And he showed, I think he stuffed 12 of Usman’s shots. But when he started getting into the later rounds, his cardio started to fade. And that’s when Kamaru Usman just kind of laid away with his game, took him down, controlled him on the ground.”

“But, yeah, I think with a stronger camp and better cardio, Jorge Masvidal has got a chance, man. And that’s another guy you can’t lay down on. He is crafty everywhere. So, I’m looking forward to that. If that fight happens, I’m definitely looking forward to watching both fighters very closely.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

"Gamebred is the biggest, baddest dude out there now and had to prepare on six days notice!" 😤@USMAN84kg pays respect to @GamebredFighter after their UFC title fight... #UFC251 pic.twitter.com/g366P3nM9I — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 12, 2020

Wonderboy hasn’t faced Kamaru Usman but has competed against Jorge Masvidal in the past. Thompson defeated Masvidal via unanimous decision at UFC 217 in November 2017.

Stephen Thompson is confident about beating Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal (left); Stephen Thompson (right)

The No. 5-ranked Stephen Thompson has lately been lobbying for a rematch with Jorge Masvidal, who’s currently positioned one spot above Thompson in the UFC welterweight rankings at No. 4.

Stephen Thompson has consistently asserted that he’s confident he can beat Jorge Masvidal once again. Furthermore, Thompson has emphasized that his aim is to win the UFC welterweight title. Wonderboy believes that his fighting style would surely help him dethrone current UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.