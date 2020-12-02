Stephen Thompson vs. Geoff Neal reportedly set as new main event of UFC's December 19th card

December 19th's UFC card was supposed to be headlined by #3 ranked Welterweight Leon Edwards taking on the #15 ranked rising star Khamzat Chimaev. Unfortunately, that bout was scrapped after Leon Edwards tested positive for COVID-19.

The original co-headliner was Stephen Thompson vs. Geoff Neal, scheduled for three rounds. With Edwards vs. Chimaev now off, Stephen Thompson and Geoff Neal and have been promoted to the main event spot, per Brett Okamoto of ESPN. He reported that Stephen Thompson and Geoff Neal have also agreed to a five-round bout.

Per UFC, Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) vs. Geoff Neal (@handzofsteelmma) is the new main event for the UFC Fight Night on Dec. 19 in Vegas. They were originally the co-main event. It's now a five-rounder. Neal gets his first headliner. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 2, 2020

It's the same situation as this past weekend, where Curtis Blaydes tested positive for COVID-19, and his main event bout against Derrick Lewis was postponed. Anthony Smith and Devin Clark, who were scheduled for the co-main event, ended up headlining the card and agreed to a five-round bout - though it just lasted for one.

It’s official. Stephen (@WonderboyMMA) Thompson will take on Geoff Neal December 19th in a welterweight bout at UFC Vegas 17. 💥 #UFCVegas17 #GP pic.twitter.com/NEH3P3ee9k — Paradigm Sports (@ParadigmSports) November 22, 2020

Stephen Thompson originally wanted to face Leon Edwards and called him out when the British Welterweight had no opponents lined up for the second half of 2021. However, for reasons unknown, Leon Edwards declined to take a fight against the #5 ranked Stephen Thompson and instead opted to face then-unraked fighter Khamazat Chimaev.

What are the stakes for the Stephen Thompson-Geoff Neal fight?

Stephen Thompson last fought 13 months ago at UFC 244 in Madison Square Garden - defeating Vicente Luque in a three-round instant classic. On the other hand, Geoff Neal has been away for a year, last defeating Mike Perry at UFC 245.

Neal is undefeated in the UFC, going 6-0, including his debut in Dana White's Contender Series. In three years, Neal has found himself positioned as the #11 ranked Welterweight.

It's a big disparity in the rankings, and Stephen Thompson has a lot to lose. A win for Geoff Neal would skyrocket him closer to the top five. Stephen Thompson, however, proved against Vicente Luque that he's still one of the most elite and dangerous strikers in all of MMA. A win does less for Stephen Thompson, but it's better than being inactive.