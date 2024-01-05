"Still a scam" - Logan Paul promising to buy back some of his NFTs for their original purchase price fails to sit well with fans

Over two years since being investigated for an NFT scam, Logan Paul is claiming to refund all of his former investors.

Following a rumor of Paul's 2021 experiment, CryptoZoo, being a scam, Paul promised to refund all of his customers by re-purchasing his products from them at full value. Now, 28 months after the initial release of his game, the WWE champion is attempting to make good on his promise.

In his announcement tweet, Paul claimed that he spent 'hundreds of thousands of dollars' in starting CryptoZoo and is committed to fully refunding $2.3 million in NFT products. Paul also claimed that he was actually the victim of a scam in the process and was filing a federal lawsuit against 'bad actors.'

Paul's tweet was endorsed by his business partner, KSI. However, many fans remain clearly not ready to forgive the former Vine star, claiming he is still attempting to scam his audience. Paul restricted comments beneath his post, but fans weighed in under KSI's tweet.

Criticism poured in on both Prime Hydration representatives as fans expressed dismay at the delay in Paul's refund offer. Fans also disliked the brevity of the gesture, as Paul only allowed victims to submit claims on his website until Feb. 8.

Fans commented:

"Only took him how long? 😂 Making it out like he's a good guy now is mad"

"He shouldn't have scammed people to begin with. He's not a child, he's a full adult. People wanting him to take accountability for his sheer stupidity and reckless actions are not 'haters'"

"He's still a scammer. Always will be. CryptoZoo was not his first rodeo"

"Probably thanks, but that was a lot of money you left us without for quite some time which was inconvenient at best"

View more fan reactions to Logan Paul's tweet below:

What was Logan Paul's NFT project, CryptoZoo?

In 2021, Logan Paul announced the launch of an NFT-based game entitled CryptoZoo. However, the plan backfired, with Paul claiming to have lost nearly half a million dollars and his consumers losing more.

Paul received immediate criticism for his game and subsequently scrapped the project as a whole. Many chastised the boxer for marketing his product towards children and some accused him of attempting to scam buyers. After an investigation, Paul promised to refund all who purchased NFT from him.

Along with the announcement of his refund offer, Paul also claimed that CryptoZoo would be canceled moving forward.