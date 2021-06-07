"Still undefeated" - Sean O'Malley recalls the moment when he knocked out Eddie Wineland at UFC 250

UFC bantamweight superstar Sean O’Malley has recalled the moment he knocked out Eddie Wineland a year ago. The 26-year-old faced the veteran MMA fighter at UFC 250 on June 6th, 2020.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Sean O’Malley posted a highlights video of his spectacular victory over Eddie Wineland.

The fight was considered to be a tough test for the rising star, O’Malley, at the time. The young striking savant passed the test with flying colors as he managed to secure a first-round KO win over the crafty Wineland.

Fans can watch the highlights of Sean O’Malley’s thunderous knockout win over Eddie Wineland in the Instagram post embedded below:

Sean O’Malley attached the following statement to the Instagram post that featured the highlights video:

“One year ago today. Still undefeated and a t*t ton more Knockouts to come.”

As noted in his statement, Sean O’Malley's KO win over Eddie Wineland came one year ago on this date (June 6th). O’Malley also asserted that he’s still undefeated and that there are many more knockouts to come.

Sean O’Malley holds a professional MMA record of 13 wins and 1 loss. The sole loss of his pro MMA career came at the hands of Marlon Vera. O’Malley faced Vera in a bantamweight bout at UFC 252 (August 2020) and lost via first-round TKO.

The fight witnessed Sean O’Malley showcasing his signature striking skills. However, a kick thrown by Vera caused an injury to his lower leg. O’Malley’s movement was almost immediately compromised by the injury.

Marlon Vera sensed blood and relentlessly pursued the finish, securing a TKO stoppage after attacking Sean O’Malley with a barrage of punches and elbows on the ground. It was eventually revealed that O’Malley had suffered a case of drop foot during the fight.

In the aftermath of the first loss of his professional MMA career, Sean O’Malley has consistently suggested that the injury significantly altered the course of the fight. He believes that he’s still a better fighter than Vera and didn’t really lose the fight.

O’Malley has time and again emphasized that he’s still “mentally undefeated.”

Sean O'Malley continues his quest to capture UFC gold as he aims to make a statement at UFC 264

Louis Smolka

Sean O’Malley is well-known not just for his outstanding striking skills but also for being supremely confident. He has been the recipient of severe criticism from certain sections of the MMA community, who strongly disapprove of him referring to himself as undefeated despite having a loss on his record.

Sean O’Malley often makes light of this criticism and doubles down on his claims that he is indeed undefeated. The bantamweight wunderkind is coming off a huge third-round KO win over Thomas Almeida at UFC 260 (March 2021).

Presently, Sean O’Malley is set to fight Louis Smolka at UFC 264 on July 10th, 2021. ‘Suga’ Sean aims to continue his quest to capture the UFC bantamweight title, and he’ll undoubtedly be looking to make a statement with an impressive win at UFC 264.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh