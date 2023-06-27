“Stop cheating on Dustin” - Dustin Poirier’s wife gets bombarded with harassment on latest Instagram post

Dustin Poirier's wife, Jolie took to her Instagram to share a picture of Poirier winning his first bout against Justin Gaethe, along with the caption:

"Ahhhhh less than 6 weeks til we get to see you back in action 😬Let’s go daddy! 💎👊🏽 (Favorite action shot 📸😂 the sign of relief in the background)"

Check out the post here:

Despite the rather wholesome act from Jolie Poirier, fans took the opportunity to troll her. Many referenced McGregor's now-famous post-fighter interview in his second loss to Dustin Poirier, which was when he injured his leg.

User @korelidhs said:

"Stop cheating on Dustin"

User @luffy.de_gozaru stated:

"I think you where in my DMs"

Not all users were trolls. Some left their actual opinions, like @kehlifabnk, who said:

"I have a feeling this is his last fight"

@claretandblueninjaturtle1988 also left a comment, saying:

"Most under rated fighter in the ufc"

There were, however, many more trolls.

@lovedrewey_ said:

"Why you in Connor's DM's?"

@ivan_erraez added:

"You still in Connor's DM's?"

@crowsecurity818 further added fuel to the fire, saying:

"Stay out of my dm"

Check out the comments here:

Dustin Poirier to face Justin Gaethje at UFC 291 for the BMF belt

UFC 291, which is set to take place on 29th July at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, will be headlined by none other than Dustin Poirier-Justin Gaethje 2. The two will fight for the vacant BMF belt, previously held by Jorge 'Gamebred' Masvidal.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Dustin Poirier will face Justin Gaethje for the vacant BMF title on July 29 at UFC 291 in Salt Lake City, UFC announced Tuesday. Dustin Poirier will face Justin Gaethje for the vacant BMF title on July 29 at UFC 291 in Salt Lake City, UFC announced Tuesday. https://t.co/wuwPS9iavR

Their first fight, which took place in 2018, was the epitome of a war, as the two brawlers slugged it out. Poirier outlasted Gaethje and finished him in the fourth with a vicious barrage of strikes. The fight, however, went down as an all-time great, prompting the UFC to book a rematch five years down the line in 2023.

Apart from the BMF belt, the winner may very well be the next to receive a lightweight title shot against reigning champion, Islam Makhachev. Given Charles Oliveira's win over Beneil Dariush, 'Do Bronx' is in the running to get a rematch against Makhachev. That being said, an impressive performance from either man at UFC 291 may catapult them straight to a title shot.

