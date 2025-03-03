"Straight out of a video game", "How is this safe" - Fans react to AI-generated image of Ring Magazine's Ryan Garcia-led Times Square card in New York

An AI-generated picture of Ring Magazine's upcoming boxing card headlined by Ryan Garcia has caught the attention of combat sports fans across the world. While many have expressed admiration for the proposed venue, some voiced their concerns.

Ad

Garcia is set to return to the squared circle in a welterweight boxing matchup against Rolando Romero in the main event of Ring Magazine's FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves. In addition, Devin Haney will face Jose Ramirez in the co-main event.

Teofimo Lopez will also feature on the card, defending his WBO and The Ring junior welterweight titles against Arnold Barboza. The PPV event will take place on May 2 in New York's Times Square.

Ad

Trending

The Ring Magazine of Turki Alalshikh, who is responsible for these exciting matchups, recently took to X and shared an AI-generated image of Times Square being transformed into a boxing venue.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Straight out of a video game. Seating should be interesting lol''

Another one stated:

''How is this safe''

Other fans wrote:

''Times Square is one of the busiest areas in the world forget America. How do they plan on handling this. Just have the fight at Barcalys the nets are not in the playoffs''

Ad

''Genuinely looks cool however what if it rains? Where is the safety looks like anybody could hop in the ring? Where do fighters warm up and walk out? What stops people that close from throwing stuff in the ring? A lot of questions to be answered''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ringmagazine on X]

In his last boxing outing in April 2024, Garcia took on Haney and secured a majority decision win. However, the outcome was overturned after 'KingRy' tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance ostarine, which resulted in him being suspended for one year.

Ad

Ryan Garcia issues strong warning to Rolando Romero

Ryan Garcia will take on Rolando Romero on May 2 in his comeback fight and delivered a harsh warning on X ahead of their matchup.

Garcia claimed that he would make Romero give up inside the ring, writing:

''Rollie’s Ima let you know thru this tweet and I hope you understand this truly, I’m not taking you lightly at all, I’m coming with some real f**king anger and I’m sorry it has to be you...Ima slap the fu*k outta you. I promise you...I’m have you lay your gloves down in the ring like a mma fighters retiring!!!''

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.