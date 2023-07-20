"Strange things can happen" - Former world champion predicts how Oleksandr Usyk could lose to Daniel Dubois

Oleksandr Usyk is set to face rising heavyweight star Daniel Dubois in a showdown for the WBA, WBO, IBF, and Ring titles on August 26th.

For months it seemed that Usyk would face Tyson Fury in an epic clash to unify the heavyweight belts. But a breakdown in negotiations between the parties saw the bout being scrapped, thrusting a host of contenders into the limelight as possible opponents for 'The Cat.'

Daniel Dubois was chosen as the ideal opponent to take on Oleksandr Usyk, and former super-middleweight world champion Carl Froch recently broke down his chances of winning. Froch recently appeared on TalkSport to discuss the upcoming bout and said this:

"When you're prepared to get carried out the ring on a stretcher, not that you ever want that to happen, but when you're prepared to go there, strange things can happen... Daniel Dubois is big and strong and rangey, and a very capable fighter. He can box, he can fight a little bit, and he's a big puncher. If he connects with that right hand on Oleksandr Usyk's chin, you can't tell me that Usyk's gonna be able to take that power. Especially not all night..."

Watch the video below from 7:55:

Both Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois will enter the ring with 20 professional boxing fights, respectively. Whilst the pair may be equal in experience, many favor 'The Cat' to defend his titles against the touted prospect.

Oleksandr Usyk breaks down Daniel Dubois as an opponent

Daniel Dubois bounced back from his loss to Joe Joyce with four back-to-back finishes, claiming the WBA (Regular) heavyweight title in the process.

The 25-year-old prospect has had much expected of him since entering the pro ranks, and he will have the chance to defeat arguably the pound-for-pound best boxer in the world on August 26th. The bout is set to take place in Poland and will be contested for the WBA, WBO, IBF, and Ring heavyweight titles.

Ahead of the clash, Oleksandr Usyk spoke to Seconds Out about his matchup with Daniel Dubois. He stated that the youth of Dubois would be his downfall and said this:

"The only thing he could see in my eyes was light. Do I look like a man afraid of Daniel? He has no confidence. He's just talking about confidence. He's a bit too young and emotional."

Watch the video below: