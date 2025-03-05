Strawweight MMA kingpin Joshua Pacio says he wouldn’t mind a quick turnaround in stacked ONE 172 event: “I can be a replacement”

Reigning ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio is proving that 'The Passion' isn't just a moniker - it's a way of life. Fresh off his recent victory in his trilogy fight vs Jarred Brooks not even a month out, the Filipino star is rearing and ready to go again.

Speaking with Nissi Icasiano of The MMA Superfan, the Filipino superstar made it clear that he would be more than happy to step up if needed:

"I'll be going with Kuya Eduard this March 23 and we don't wish for anyone to be injured, but I can be a replacement. Let's do that."

Most would think that offering to go on short notice would be too risky, but Joshua Pacio isn't afraid of a challenge. While stepping into a Muay Thai bout may be unlikely on short notice, Pacio's best options would be strawweight and flyweight kickboxing matches.

Watch the full interview below:

"You will see a lot more in the future" - Joshua Pacio vows to scale even greater heights after ending rivalry with Jarred Brooks

Now that all loose ends with Jarred Brooks have been tied up, Joshua Pacio is looking ahead, focused on getting even better. For him, there's no point dwelling on past fights. It's time to focus on what he could improve for future fights.

"That's what's important to me. But I don't look at the past and what happened there. It happened already." Pacio said. "So we're here. Like I said, it's a new season for 'The Passion' and for Lions Nation MMA. You will see a lot more in the future."

Joshua Pacio will be flying to Japan to support his Lions Nation MMA teammate Eduard Folayang in his ONE 172 match against Shinya Aoki.

ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang will take place in the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on March 23. Buy tickets here to watch live, or catch the action via livestream on watch.onefc.com.

