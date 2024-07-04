Streamer N3on trolls Nate Diaz with disrespectful query at Jorge Masvidal fight presser, chased out of venue by ex-UFC star's team

N3on recently found himself in hot water again after trolling Nate Diaz ahead of his boxing match against former BMF champion Jorge Masvidal. Diaz will face Masvidal in a showdown this weekend at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

The controversial Kick streamer was present in the audience for the Diaz vs. Masvidal pre-fight press conference, where he took a dig at the 39-year-old by asking if he is going to retire if he gets knocked out this Saturday.

''Second question I have for you today man is what you do get knocked out, are you going to retire?''

Diaz, who was far from impressed by the question, fired back at the streamer, saying:

Trending

''Who said that? so I know who you are. That little bit*h boy, you fu**ing little pu**y fag**t... I am gonna kick you in your fu**ing leg motherfu**er... It's little kids like this bit*h talking in his motherfu**ing, is like changing the times. He'll get his a*s whooped. I got little girls over here that'll f**k you up.''

Check out their interaction below:

Expand Tweet

Soon after the press conference ended, one of Diaz's crew members chased N3on out of the premises.

Check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

Diaz and Masvidal engaged in the first-ever BMF title bout at UFC 244 in November 2019. Masvidal, who delivered multiple devastating blows that evening, proved to be more effective. 'Gamebred' prevailed via third-round TKO when the cage-side doctor determined Diaz couldn't continue due to a severe cut above his eyebrow.

Jorge Masvidal previews his clash against Nate Diaz

Jorge Masvidal is unfazed when it comes to the possibility of fighting Nate Diaz. The former UFC stars will square off in a 10-round light heavyweight bout this Saturday.

During the press conference ahead of their fight, Masvidal shared his thoughts on Diaz's fighting style, saying:

''I feel that Diaz is very limited from what I saw in his fight against Jake Paul. What I do know is Nate is very hard-headed. He does not change. He just comes forward and tries to tire guys out. This is boxing, and he will be a par with me. July 6 will show that I am firmly a student of this game. I am looking to be as violent as possible. I love being sharp and clever that you can be in boxing. I will take his a*s out by round four. I am excited.” [H/t: ringtv.com]

Watch the full presser below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback