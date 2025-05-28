"STRIP HIM DANA" - Fans react as petition to strip Jon Jones of UFC heavyweight title crosses 100,000 signatures

Jon Jones has had one of the most inauspicious and frustrating UFC title reigns of all time, with a petition to strip him of his crown now reaching the six-figure mark for signatures. The Jon Jones UFC title saga is a curious one, with his status as the undisputed greatest light heavyweight champion of all time being part of his legacy, while his current heavyweight title reign has been equally dissatisfying.

Ad

With a single title defense against Stipe Miocic last Nov., Jones is close to breaking the record for being the longest reigning UFC heavyweight champion, while there seems to be no meaningful motion being made toward a title unification bout with interim champion Tom Aspinall who is the longest reigning interim champ in company history.

The Jon Jones title petition on Change.org has now encroached beyond the 100,000 signature mark. A screenshot of this development was made into a graphic by X account @ChampRDS, with several X users offering up their thoughts on this development.

Ad

Trending

@KnotLostYT said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"STRIP HIM DANA [clapping hands emojis] STRIP HIM DANA [clapping hands emojis]"

@AidanHWood stated:

"Let's go [flame emoji]"

@supermapes quipped:

"Where do I sign?"

[Images Courtesy: @ChampRDS tweet thread on X]

Check out the news regarding Jon Jones' petition milestone below

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall fatigue setting in according to former Jones opponent

Jon Jones versus Tom Aspinall has been a desired fight for so long now with so little in terms of clarity on if it will ever happen, a prior adversary of the former thinks people are growing a bit tired of it all.

The 37-year-old has been out in Thailand filming a reality show with Nate Diaz and shows little in the ways of preparing for an Aspinall bout which seems to be contributing to a growing indifference for this bout in the eyes of Chael Sonnen. As he expounded upon this, Sonnen said [via MMA Junkie],

Ad

"People are not caring about this fight. I have different guesses why. I hypothesize that the audience doesn't want to get too behind something they aren't confident they can get. I think that's part of it. But I'm telling you, as this fight has gone on, unlike other fights, it's not getting bigger. It has gotten smaller. People are caring less and less."

Ad

The Rochester native continues to engage in some rage baiting, to use the parlance of our time, by teasing MMA fans who want to see this Aspinall fight and many are losing hope that it will ever happen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dylan Bowker @DylanBowker on Twitter and Linked In



@DylanJamesBowker on Instagram and Facebook Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.