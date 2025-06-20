Strip Jon Jones? Curtis Blaydes says UFC's done it before, should do it again

Curtis Blaydes recently shared his thoughts on the ongoing drama surrounding Jon Jones and believes the UFC need to strip him of his heavyweight championship. He noted that the promotion has not shied away from doing so in the past and that the division needs to move on.

Ad

Jones has been involved in an ongoing feud with Tom Aspinall since the latter became interim heavyweight champion and defended his title.

Jones then returned to the octagon to fight Stipe Miocic rather than Aspinall and following his win, dismissed the Englishman as being a worthy challenger for him at this stage of his career.

MMA Junkie posted a clip from Blaydes' pre-fight media availability ahead of UFC Baku in which he urged the UFC to strip Jones of his heavyweight championship.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'Razor' mentioned that perhaps doing so would even upset and motivate 'Bones' enough to step in the octagon with Aspinall. He said:

"[Jones] having the belt and him refusing to fight Aspinall, it just halts the division. It makes it impossible for any of us to have to any future projection. How can I project when who knows who's got the real belt, the undisputed belt? We need to get to the bottom of that. And my answer, you strip him. It's not that hard. [UFC have] done it a bunch of times before. You strip him, and if that pis*es him off, maybe that'll get him to fight."

Ad

Check out Curtis Blaydes' comments regarding Jon Jones below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Curtis Blaydes says Jon Jones has earned the right to retire

Curtis Blaydes also believes that Jon Jones has earned the right to retire from the sport.

In the aforementioned clip, Blaydes mentioned that Jones has had an incredible career and shouldn't be forced to compete if he doesn't want to regardless of how he feels about 'Bones' being heavyweight champion:

Ad

"[If stipping Jones still doesn't get him to fight], then he just retires, which is alright. As I said, he is the GOAT. He doesn't have to fight, but if he wants to hold on this belt, he needs to fight."

Check out Curtis Blaydes' full pre-fight media availability comments below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Giancarlo Aulino Giancarlo Aulino is an MMA news writer and interviewer at Sportskeeda. Having been onboard since 2021, Aulino has written list articles, before transitioning to MMA news writing.



In addition to writing at Sportskeeda, Aulino can be heard on VIBE 105.5FM in Toronto, Canada, where he conducts interviews called 'VIBEtalks.' Aulino's segments have featured many respected athletes, broadcasters, and celebrities. In 2024, Aulino, along with his VIBE 105 Sports team members, rebranded their content to The Game Plan 'TGP'.



In addition to MMA, Aulino was previously a pro wrestling writer and soccer (Football) reporter and covered Toronto FC (Major League Soccer) and York United FC (Canadian Premier League).



Follow him on Twitter: @Gian_411 Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.