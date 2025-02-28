“Study your past mistakes” - Danny Kingad says earlier loss to Adriano Moraes gives Yuya Wakamatsu added fuel at ONE 172

Danny Kingad is confident old rival Yuya Wakamatsu will have added fuel heading into his world title opportunity in Japan.

Ad

Wakamatsu will face off against Adriano Moraes for the vacant ONE flyweight MMA world title at the stacked ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang card on March 23, Sunday, at the historic Saitama Super Arena.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Kingad said Wakamatsu's earlier defeat to Moraes in 2022 could spur the Japanese star into a better offensive showing in front of his hometown fans.

Wakamatsu failed in his first world title bid when he challenged Moraes, then the holder of the ONE flyweight MMA world title at ONE Championship's 10th-anniversary showcase ONE X in March 2022.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Danny Kingad said:

"Of course, as a fighter that is really one source of motivation. It’s like, 'Oh I faced this guy before, so I need to work harder for this one.' You really have to study your past mistakes."

True to his submission-heavy style, Moraes methodically worked Wakamatsu to the ground before locking in the Guillotine choke finish in the third round of their Singapore matchup.

Ad

Wakamatsu, however, has recovered from the defeat and put himself into prime position to contend for the throne for the second time in his career.

'Little Piranha' is coming off three straight wins over Xie Wei, Kingad, and Gilbert Nakatani heading into ONE 172.

The entire ONE 172 card will be available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com. Tickets for the event are sold at EPlus.

Danny Kingad says home crowd will give Yuya Wakamatsu an emotional edge over Adriano Moraes

It's often said that there's nothing better than home cooking, and the same can be said for fighting in front of your home fans.

Ad

Danny Kingad said in the same interview with Sportskeeda MMA that Yuya Wakamatsu could receive a further boost in confidence when he steps inside the Circle at Japan's Saitama Super Arena.

The number three flyweight MMA contender has had several fights in front of his home fans in Manila, and he likened the sensation to achieving a Dragon Ball-esque power-up.

"It’s possible to have an effect because of the fans. It’s just like for us when we fight here in the Philippines. There really is an effect when they say your name, or announce your name and you hear these fans cheer for you. You feel like a Super Saiyan when that happens."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.