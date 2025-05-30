“Stylistically, a great matchup” - Diego Paez expects a proper barnburner against Johan Ghazali at ONE Fight Night 32

Diego Paez expects nothing less than a firefight when he meets rising star Johan Ghazali in Bangkok. The Colombian-American slugger will square off against Ghazali in a flyweight Muay Thai matchup at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Paez said he and Ghazali have similar aggressive styles, and he believes their matchup can steal the card's Fight of the Night honors.

Diego Paez said:

"I think it’s stylistically a great matchup. He’s a come-forward guy. He can destroy, and I like to stick and move."

Paez has seven wins in his career and is coming off an absolute belter against Filipino-American brawler Sean Climaco at ONE Fight Night 28 in Bangkok.

The match was a perfect showcase between two aggressive fighters who operated at a breakneck speed.

Paez, however, fell short via split decision against Climaco, and he wants nothing more than to get back on the win column with a huge victory over the Malaysian-American sensation.

Ghazali, meanwhile, is a stellar 6-2 with five knockouts in his ONE Championship run.

The 18-year-old is a pure offensive menace, and he showed that power when he took Josue Cruz's soul in his last knockout win in the promotion at ONE 168: Denver at Ball Arena.

Ghazali was under fire in the first two minutes and 50 seconds of the first round when he uncorked an evil left hook to knock Cruz out as the bell sounded.

ONE Fight Night 32 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Diego Paez says he's not falling for Johan Ghazali's in-ring antics

Diego Paez has seen enough of the fight game not to fall for his opponents' taunts and antics between the ropes.

In an interview with Combat Sports Today, Paez said he'll just brush off Johan Ghazali's taunting once they step between the ropes at Lumpinee Stadium.

He said:

"You know, I've had a couple of fights where people were trying to taunt me in the middle of the fight. And every single time it always goes my way, and I just don't take it to heart."

