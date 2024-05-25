Submission grappling champ Kade Ruotolo says he can achieve same success in MMA: “Our style is the best for that transition”

Reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo of the United States is confident his future is bright in mixed martial arts.

The 21-year-old BJJ black belt world champion is set to make his professional MMA debut in a few weeks' time, and he says his grappling style is the perfect base for his transition to the wider discipline.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Ruotolo talked about his skills, and how it could translate to MMA.

The American star said:

"In the most humble way possible, I believe our style is the best for that transition [to MMA]. We pride ourselves on having solid wrestling. We love our wrestling."

Ruotolo, along with his twin brother Tye, the ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion, is one of the best pound-for-pound grapplers in the world.

Now, he is ready to showcase his true fighting ability in MMA.

Kade Ruotolo will make his pro MMA debut against fellow American Blake Cooper at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free via Amazon Prime Video on Friday, June 7th, in U.S. primetime.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.

Kade Ruotolo excited to trade leather with Blake Cooper at ONE 167: "I love fighting"

Many fans often wonder why Kade Ruotolo, the ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion, would ever want to compete in MMA, when he's already one of the best BJJ fighters in the world.

The 21-year-old says it's simple -- it's because he loves the fight game.

Ruotolo told ONE Championship:

"I love fighting. In the most honest way possible. I don’t know why, but I love it. There’s something about it."