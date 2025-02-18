“Submission or a knockout” - Danny Kingad says title war between Adriano Moraes, Yuya Wakamatsu won’t go the distance

The currently vacant ONE flyweight MMA world title will be disputed between former divisional king Adriano Moraes and Japanese contender Yuya Wakamatsu next month. It is a title match that Filipino fighter Danny Kingad sees not going the distance.

Moraes and Wakamatsu, the top two contenders in the flyweight division, will battle over the vacant title at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23. It is one of the world title fights on offer at the stacked event happening at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, No. 3 flyweight contender Kingad shared his two cents on the clash for the flyweight belt, highlighting that it will not go to the judges' scorecards.

The Lions Nation MMA affiliate said:

"I expect these two to put on a good fight. I expect that there will be a submission or a knockout."

Entering ONE 172, Adriano Moraes is coming off an impressive submission victory over Kingad in his last fight back in November. He is out to return to the top of the division he dominated for a long time before the now-retired Demetrious Johnson ended it.

Wakamatsu, for his part, has won three straight to propel his push for a world title shot. He is going to bank on the support of the hometown crowd as he tries to realize his goal.

For more information on ONE 172, check out watch.onefc.com.

Yuya Wakamatsu vows to bring the thunder against Adriano Moraes in title fight

Playing in front of his hometown fans, Yuya Wakamatsu said he will make sure to bring the thunder when he collides against Adriano Moraes for the vacant flyweight world title at ONE 172 next month in Japan.

The 30-year-old Tokyo-based fighter made this known during the recent press conference for the event, saying:

"I will be performing in front of the other athletes in the co-main event, and it is truly an honor. I have put my whole life into martial arts, so much so that I am willing to give it all. So yes, I want to make this the best match ever. Please look forward to it."

Apart from claiming the vacant flyweight belt, Wakamatsu is also looking to exact payback on Adriano Moraes, who defeated him by submission in their first encounter in 2022.

