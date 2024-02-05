Subriel Matias names opponent he's expecting to defend IBF junior welterweight world title against in headliner of show promoted by Matchroom

IBF junior welterweight champion Subriel Matias has outlined his future plans by naming who he hopes to defend his title against next.

Matias is a Puerto Rican boxer currently boasting a 20-1 professional record. He first captured the IBF junior welterweight title when he faced Jeremias Ponce in February 2023, stopping the Argentine in the fifth round due to a corner stoppage.

He then sucessfully defended the belt at the back end of 2023 against Shohjahon Ergashev, once again winning via a corner stoppage in round five. The victory meant that all 20 of his wins have come via finishes, and the 31-year-old is now seeking the biggest fight of his career.

In a recent interview with Puerto Rican newspaper El Nuevo Día, Matias called for his next bout to be against Liam Paro and wants it to take place on home soil.

talkSPORT boxing editor Michael Benson summarised the news and added that the bout would be promoted by Eddie Hearn's Matchroom boxing, who Matias has recently signed with:

"Subriel Matias has said he is expecting to defend his IBF super-lightweight world title vs Liam Paro in Puerto Rico next, seemingly headlining a show promoted by Eddie Hearn's Matchroom on DAZN as he is no longer with Al Haymon's PBC."

Eddie Hearn reveals why he signed Subriel Matias to Matchroom Boxing

Eddie Hearn recently outlined why he and his team worked tirelessly in order to sign Subriel Matias to their promotion.

Despite being 31 years old, Matias is still considered one of the biggest up-and-comers in the sport. He has overcome all obstacles he has faced in the ring so far, and even managed to avenge his unanimous decision defeat to Petros Ananyan, stopping him in the ninth round of their rematch.

In a video on the Matchroom Boxing YouTube channel, Hearn stood alongside Subriel Matias and was asked his thoughts on signing the Puerto Rican. According to Hearn, Matias is one of the most exciting boxers in the sport and he's looking forward to putting more eyes on him

"He's [Subriel Matias] a beast. He's so exciting. You have to show the world more of him, because then when he fights the big names such as [Devin] Haney and [Gervonta Davis] 'Tank', he's gonna get what he deserves by being a star rather than just a name that not enough people know."

Catch Hearn's comments regarding here: