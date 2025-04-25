"Such a high IQ match" - Fans play matchmaker, come up with potential bangers for Yuki Yoza's impending ONE debut

ONE Championship fans are buzzing about the addition of Japanese kickboxing superstar Yuki Yoza to the promotion's bantamweight striking ranks, and many of them already have their opinions on whom he should debut against.

The world's largest martial arts promotion posted an Instagram graphic with this question:

"Who's first for Yuki Yoza?"

Check out the post below:

The comments section was immediately flooded with different names from fans, led by ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9, former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Petchtanong Petchfergus, and even second-ranked ONE bantamweight kickboxing competitor Ilias Ennahachi.

They wrote:

"Superlek vs Yoza would be such a high IQ match that would be fun."

"Petchtanong would be a banger!"

"@iliasennahachi, the winner will face Haggerty for the title!"

"Give him @petchtanong that would be a insane match up."

"Ennahachi would be a good debut fight."

"Ennahachi would be a great fight.. 👍🔥"

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

The hype around Yoza is supremely warranted as he is currently on a 10-fight winning streak, headlined by a third-round knockout of former ONE flyweight kickboxing king Petchdam Petchyindee last September.

Yuki Yoza fired up to join ONE Championship's kickboxing ranks

Not only are the fans excited to see Yuki Yoza strut his stuff in ONE, but also the 27-year-old himself, who is training out of Team Vasileus — the gym founded by Japanese kickboxing icon and ONE star Takeru Segawa.

Shortly after his signing with ONE was announced, Yoza took to his Instagram account and posted a photo of the ornately decorated ONE world championship.

The caption of his post read:

"I have signed a contract with ONE Championship. I will defeat all the world's best fighters and definitely take the ONE belt! Fans, look forward to it."

