"Such a historic night" - Adrian Lee grateful to display his best at ONE 172 inside legendary Saitama Super Arena

Teenage MMA rising star Adrian Lee continues to add more hype around his name with another impressive victory at ONE 172 against Takeharu Ogawa last Sunday inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Lee had a quick day at the office with a 63-second submission win over the Japanese veteran in the opening round via anaconda choke. The win has extended his unbeaten streak and maintained his 100% finish rate in the world's largest martial arts organization.

During his post-fight interview with the South China Morning Post, 'The Phenom' spoke about his gratitude to the promotion for giving him such a massive opportunity to compete on one of its biggest cards in Japan, as he stated:

"I definitely think this is one of the biggest cards ONE Championship had. I'm really grateful that I got to be here on such a historic night."

Watch Adrian Lee's full interview here:

The 19-year-old sensation added Ogawa to his victim list, who already has Antonio Mammarella and Nico Cornejo. At this rate, Adrian Lee could potentially climb up the division's ranks and eventually fight for the 26-pound golden belt much sooner than expected.

Adrian Lee still couldn't believe that he submitted Takeharu Ogawa fast at ONE 172

During the same interview with the South China Morning Post, the Prodigy Training Center representative reveals that his swift finish against Ogawa still doesn't feel real, because he came into the match to face him in a gruelling three-round affair.

But Adrian Lee couldn't ask for more, as he also got an additional $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, as he stated:

"It felt so amazing. Even right now, it feels so surreal. I came in there prepared for war. I was ready to go the full three rounds if I had to. But I'm glad I finished it as fast as I did."

Fans can rewatch all the action from the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang card via watch.onefc.com.

