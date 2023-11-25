“Such a weak religion” - Andrew Tate reacts to Muslim men offering Namaz on the holy grounds of Westminster Abbey

Andrew Tate was furious after seeing a video of Muslims praying in front of a Christian church.

Earlier today, a video went viral on X of a group of Muslims praying in front of the Westminster Abbey, a Christian church. The social media community corrected the matter, saying the footage was several years old and potentially out of context, as the group was invited by the Royal church authorities to pray at the site.

Oli Londo, an author with a solid following on X, initially shared the video with the following caption:

“Group of Muslim men in London disrespect Christians by praying on the grounds of Westminster Abbey. The Royal church, which houses the remains of kings and queens and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier has been a sacred place for Christian’s since 1269.”

Andrew Tate responded by saying:

“Imagine being such a weak religion you blame Islam for conquering you. What are Christians or the police going to do about this? Nothing. This is not Islams fault. The weak perish. The strong always survive. This is the universe.”

Andrew Tate voices his respect for Christians

Andrew Tate’s previously mentioned comment might have suggested that he has an issue with Christians. However, the well-known Muslim wanted to make it clear that he respects Christians, but he also believes they need to stand up for themselves.

Tate had this to say on Twitter:

“As a Muslim I have enormous respect for Christians. And I state this from a position of kindness. The universe has always ensured that the weak were conquered. Every weak nation. Every weak race. Every weak faith. Stop complaining about Islam and look in the mirror. If you do not stick up for yourselves.”

Tate continued:

“If you do not hold the proponents of your faith accountable for degrading it through 'tolerance' If you allow yourselves to be constantly mocked… You will be crushed and replaced by Islam.

"I genuinely encourage Christians to stick up for themselves. Islam is not your enemy. Weakness is.”

