"Suga's back, tell a friend" - Sean O'Malley confirms his octagon return at UFC 269 

Sean O'Malley has confirmed via his official Instagram handle that he is set to make his return to the octagon at UFC 269. 'Sugar' made a post where he wrote that he will be fighting No. 15 ranked UFC bantamweight, Raulian Paiva.

According to an initial report from ESPN, it was confirmed that Sean O'Malley was already in talks to make his return at UFC 269. The rising bantamweight star himself has now revealed the official date of his return in typical O'Malley fashion.

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN Sean O’Malley ( @SugaSeanMMA ) vs. Raulian Paiva ( @raulianpaivamma ) is in the works for UFC 269 on Dec. 11, per sources. Two bantamweight prospects. In their mid-20’s. Paiva coming off an upset win against Kyler Phillips, that surprised some people. Fun. Sean O’Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) vs. Raulian Paiva (@raulianpaivamma) is in the works for UFC 269 on Dec. 11, per sources. Two bantamweight prospects. In their mid-20’s. Paiva coming off an upset win against Kyler Phillips, that surprised some people. Fun. https://t.co/I7vlOi68Nn

Taking to Twitter, Sean O'Malley shared an image of himself signing the contract for his December 11 bout. His caption also confirmed that he will be fighting Paiva in Las Vegas this December.

In the weeks leading up to the confirmation of the O'Malley vs. Paiva fight, 'Sugar' even took to Twitter to call out Dominick Cruz for December 11. However, the former UFC bantamweight champion will be fighting Pedro Munhoz on the same card.

Sean O'Malley was also in talks for a potential showdown with Brian Kelleher. However, it looks like fans will have to wait a while before seeing a clash between the two.

Sean O'Malley will be competing in his third fight this year

Sean O'Malley is already 2-0 in 2021. 'Sugar' started the year with a big win over Thomas Almeida at UFC 260 and then made his octagon return at UFC 264.

At the Conor McGregor-Dustin Poirier headlined card, O'Malley defeated Kris Moutinho in a brutal fight. UFC newcomer Moutinho was highly praised for his performance against O'Malley on the night.

Meanwhile, Raulian Paiva will be heading into UFC 269 hoping for his second victory this year. Earlier in the year, he defeated Kyler Phillips, and now a victory over Sean O'Malley will be a huge boost for Paiva.

As things stand, UFC 269 is already turning out to be a stacked pay-per-view with Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira reportedly set to cross paths. The fight is yet to be made official by the UFC.

