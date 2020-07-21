Sunisa Srisen going for the upset victory against ‘Idol’ Stamp Fairtex

ONE Championship female atomweight newcomer Sunisa “Thunderstorm” Srisen is about to enter the biggest challenge of her young career thus far.

On Friday, 31 July at home in Bangkok, Thailand, Srisen will take on ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion Stamp Fairtex in a three-round mixed martial arts contest with millions of fans around the world watching.

The two women warriors are set to climb through the ropes of the ONE Championship ring as part of the main card at ONE: NO SURRENDER, a live closed-door, audience-free show. With a little over two weeks to go until the event, Srisen appreciates the opportunity that has been laid out before her, and vows to do everything in her power to claim victory.

“I’ve been in Bangkok now preparing for this fight, and I can say I am physically and mentally ready, a hundred percent,” said Srisen.

“I’m so excited to compete against Stamp Fairtex. She’s one of my idols in this sport. I think she’s the total package. She has the looks, the charisma, and the skills. To face her in the ring is a great opportunity and experience for me.”

Srisen is right about one thing. Stamp is a complete fighter, and is only getting better by the day. Beating her will certainly be a tall order, one that will require Srisen to be at her very best.

Apart from the Muay Thai belt, Stamp also previously held the ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Title before surrendering it to American Janet Todd earlier this year. She once held the distinction of being the only two-sport ONE World Champion in the promotion.

On the other end of the spectrum, Stamp is unbeaten in mixed martial arts competition with four wins and no losses.

“Everyone’s saying I can’t beat her, and I understand. But am I scared of her? Whoever I’m in that ring to fight, I’m going to fight with my full capability. Every experience will just help me improve. I’m going to try my best, win or lose. I’m not worried about the result,” said Srisen.

“This is definitely not an easy fight for me. I’ve studied Stamp’s style very well, both her striking and ground game. Stamp is very strong and great in Muay Thai, especially with her combinations. She’s also taller than I am. I’m not planning to play to her strengths. I have my own strengths. I want to test her wrestling.”

Stamp isn’t the only one heading into this bout with a sparkling record. Srisen herself is brandishing a perfect 3-0 slate, and she isn’t looking to relinquish her unbeaten status anytime soon.

Srisen promises to make the most out of her time on the big stage, and hopes to make her mark by defeating the odds-on favorite.

“It’s like a dream come true for me to get the chance to compete in ONE Championship. I’ve always dreamed of fighting on the global stage. I’ve watched many athletes compete in ONE for years, but now it’s my turn. The idea of it drives me to train harder every day,” said Srisen.

“I’d like to thank ONE Championship for the biggest opportunity of my life. And to all the fans, please support me.”

ONE: NO SURRENDER is ONE Championship’s first live event since February. The promotion deliberated carefully on safety protocols, and made the necessary adjustments to its operations.

The main event features a rubber match between reigning ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang “The Iron Man” Jitmuangnon, and the challenger, former ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion “The Baby Shark” Petchdam Petchyindee Academy.

In the evening’s co-main event, defending ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy will put his World Title on the line against legendary “The Boxing Computer” Yodsanklai IWE Fairtex.

Also on the card is a ONE Super Series Kickboxing Super-Bout between striking superstars Superbon Banchamek and “The Killer Kid” Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.