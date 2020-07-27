Sunisa Srisen on showdown with Stamp Fairtex: ‘I want to test her wrestling’

Sunisa "Thunderstorm" Srisen has been preparing diligently for her clash with ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion Stamp Fairtex – and rightfully so.

Srisen will be the underdog when the pair meet in an atomweight mixed martial arts contest at ONE: NO SURRENDER this Friday, 31 July, in Bangkok, Thailand.

But the ONE Championship newcomer plans to pull off the upset of the year – not by standing toe-to-toe with the skilled striker, but by dragging Stamp into unfamiliar territory.

"I want to test her wrestling," Srisen said.

"I've studied Stamp's style very well, both her striking and ground game. Stamp is very strong and great in Muay Thai, especially with her combinations. She's also taller than I am. I'm not planning to play to her strengths. I have my own strengths."

Stamp may be the favorite heading into this contest, but "Thunderstorm" is not deterred. She is blocking out the noise and focusing on the task at hand.

"Everyone's saying I can't beat her, and I understand," she said.

"But am I scared of her? Whoever I'm in that ring to fight, I'm going to fight with my full capability. Every experience will just help me improve. I'm going to try my best – win or lose. I'm not worried about the result."

Srisen shouldn't be, either. She's coming into the bout riding a perfect 3-0 record in the sport.

In 2016, "Thunderstorm" defeated ONE veteran Audreylaura "Ice Comet" Boniface at a Full Metal Dojo show by technical knockout in the second round.

In her next two appearances, she stopped her next two opponents – one by submission and another by TKO.

Come this Friday, however, she will have her hands full with Stamp, and that is why she's taken to the country's capital city to sharpen her weapons at Mister Kok Gym.

"I've been in Bangkok now preparing for this fight, and I can say I am physically and mentally ready – 100 percent," she said.

"I'm so excited to compete against Stamp Fairtex. She's one of my idols in this sport. I think she's the total package. She has the looks, the charisma, and the skills. To face her in the ring is a great opportunity and experience for me."

Once the Circle door closes, however, Srisen will have to put her adoration of Stamp aside and remember why she's there, which is to pull off the biggest upset in ONE history.

Will she shock the martial arts world?

Download the ONE Super App to watch Srisen battle Stamp this Friday, 31 July, at ONE: NO SURRENDER in Bangkok, Thailand, live and for free.