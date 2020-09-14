After her ONE Championship debut didn’t pan out the way she planned, Thailand’s Sunisa “Thunderstorm” Srisen is looking for redemption in her next bout. The 19-year-old from Chonburi is a relative newcomer to ONE Championship, but if she can beat her next opponent, she has the potential to become Thailand’s next big martial arts star.

Srisen is scheduled to face Thai women’s martial arts pioneer Rika “Tiny Doll” Ishige at ONE: A NEW BREED III, a previously recorded event from Bangkok that will air this Friday, 18 September.

For Srisen, this bout is not only a shot at victory, but also at a performance that would redeem her in front of millions of fans watching around the globe.

“I’m going to do better in this fight than my last one, because I’m more conditioned this time. I have a good chance of winning this fight,” said Srisen.

“It is such a privilege to be able to compete again. I am very thankful for the position that I am in. I’m extra motivated heading into this matchup. I want to give a better performance. I have much more to offer and I want to show fans what I am capable of.”

Srisen faced ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion Stamp Fairtex in a mixed martial arts contest at ONE: NO SURRENDER last July. Unfortunately for her, Srisen fell via quick first-round technical knockout.

“Thunderstorm” wants to make sure that this time, she will be able to showcase her skills inside the ONE Championship ring. Srisen believes she has the right dance partner to do just that in Ishige, and asks fans to tune in to what should be an interesting clash of styles.

“Rika is very good on the ground. Her submission game is excellent. But I’m not afraid to go to the mat with her. I have my own strengths too, and I think I will do well against her,” said Srisen.

“I think I can handle Rika’s ground game. I have a lot of experience in grappling, and I come from a Judo background.”

ONE: A NEW BREED III was a closed-door, audience-free event previously recorded from Bangkok, Thailand. It’s the final entry of the “A New Breed” series from Bangkok.

The main event features a showdown for the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Championship, with reigning champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy of Thailand defending his title against promotional newcomer and former Lion Fight World Champion, Magnus “Crazy Viking” Andersson of Sweden.

Srisen, for one, is excited to get right back inside the ONE Championship ring and promises fans they will witness something special.

“I just want to put on a show for the fans. No matter the result, the important thing is we entertain the fans who want to see us do extraordinary things,” said Srisen.

“I have a lot of respect for Rika, but she doesn’t like getting punched. She will try to take me to the ground, that is her strength. Let’s test her in every area, and then we’ll see who comes out on top.”