Superbon gets fans jealous about his “spray-on abs”

Thai superstar Superbon Singha Mawynn is making fans jealous about his 'spray-on abs', while asking what core exercises people are currently doing.

The former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion is awaiting his next match following his loss to Chingiz Allazov back in January. Prior to that, Superbon had won his first three bouts in ONE Championship, beating Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Giorgio Petrosyan, and Marat Grigorian.

Superbon was named the ONE Super Series Fighter of the Year in 2021, while also earning ONE Super Series Knockout of the Year for his stellar head-kick knockout over Petrosyan.

"Sadly, it doesn't work that way 😔 What core exercises do you do? @superbon_banchamek"

@josh__waaa added: Muay Thai is pretty much a core exercise, all the rotating from kicks and knees work wonders, not to mention a few hundred sit ups.

@playzant commented: Where Can I buy this spray ?

@jacob.brrr wrote: Spray on abs 🤣

Without a doubt, Superbon is one of the most talented strikers in the world, and no matter how funny this video is, he didn’t get those abs just by spraying them on. Countless hours spent in the gym has created a monster, and it will only be a matter of time before we see Superbon back in the circle.

A rematch with Chingiz Allazov is obviously still in the cards, as is a rematch with Giorgio Petrosyan, who he’s already beaten. Regardless of the opponent though, Superbon will never fail to put on an exciting show.

Superbon excited to return to the United States, says Muay Thai is growing in America

The world-class striker is looking forward to spending some time in the United States, specifically in the northeast. Superbon told the South China Morning Post:

"I’m going to New York for one month. I will go around New Jersey, two weeks in New York then New Jersey."

The 32-year-old added:

“America is very big and Muay Thai is really growing in America. From mixed martial arts, MMA, that’s why Muay Thai in America is growing. That’s why I have a lot of offers to do seminars there.”

Of course, the former champ has his eyes on reacquiring his featherweight kickboxing world title, which is now held by Chingiz Allazov. In fact, the only name in the division's top five who Superbon hasn't faced is Tayfun Ozcan.

Allazov is now 4-1 inside the circle, having only lost to Enriko Kehl via split decision in his debut. SInce then, he has beaten Samy Sana, Jo Nattawut, Sitthichai, and of course, Superbon.

In addition to that, the current champ owns three knockouts inside the circle, as well as a pair of performance bonuses for his efforts.

Check out the former champ's full interview with SCMP MMA below:

