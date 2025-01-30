Superbon open to defending his kickboxing gold against Tawanchai in trilogy: "I'd be more than happy"

Following his second defeat at the hands of fellow Thai superstar Tawanchai PK Saenchai in their championship rematch that headlined the ONE 170 card last Jan. 24 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, Superbon has welcomed the idea of facing him for the third time, but this time, it should be in kickboxing. Superbon said so in his recent interview with ONE Championship, and added that he is willing to welcome the featherweight Muay Thai king to the his world.

He stated:

"If Tawanchai wants to challenge my kickboxing title, I'd be more than happy. I'm ready to defend my belt against anyone, including Tawanchai."

The 34-year-old was first defeated by the 25-year-old phenom in December 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 46 with a close majority decision loss.

The Superbon Training Camp representative was also elevated recently from being an interim world champion to being the undisputed king of the ONE featherweight kickboxing division.

Superbon still looks at the silver lining of his loss to Tawanchai at ONE 170

Although he came up short in his dream of becoming a two-sport world champion, the 34-year-old veteran still remains optimistic and chooses to look at the brighter side of things.

During a post-fight interview, the Bangkok resident also pointed out that he still has the durability to absorb powerful strikes from younger opponents, especially the caliber that Tawanchai has, as he explained:

"I feel like my body is still as strong as ever. Because that day I was hit directly 20 times, but I still got up after the game. Which makes me feel that I don't have a problem with getting punched. It's just that when I was hit on the chin directly, anyone would fall."

Fans can rewatch all the action from the exciting ONE 170 card via watch.onefc.com.

