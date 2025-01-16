Superbon says he expected Tawanchai rematch immediately after his last fight: "I started training since then"

Because of how close their first championship bout was in December 2023, current undisputed ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon recently claimed that he felt that an inevitable rematch with ONE featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanhai PK Saenchai was on the horizon.

The Bangkok-based striker shared this during his most recent interview with ONE Championship, where he also said that he immediately went back to the gym to train:

"It was what I expected and I tended to be quite confident about that. When I walked down the ring, I figured there'd be a championship rematch with Tawanchai, and I started training since then. When I got the contract, I knew I was right. So, I kept focusing, like, in training, just to fight with Tawanchai since the day I beat Jo."

Following that slim defeat to Tawanchai, the 34-year-old veteran swept his next two bouts by beating Marat Grigorian in April 2024 at ONE Friday Fights 58 to capture the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title and Jo Nattawut in September 2024 at ONE Friday Fights 81.

Currently, the Thai striking maestro boasts an impressive record of six wins and two losses under the ONE Championship banner.

Tawanchai says that his skills and technique with Superbon are at par with each other

Even Tawanchai admits that he doesn't have much of an advantage against Superbon in their upcoming second meeting because he believes that their skills are at par with each other.

The PK Saenchai Muaythaigym representative stated this during an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, where he said:

"I think I don't have any advantage over Superbon, even though I'm much younger. But I think we're both in physical condition."

ONE 170 will be available via watch.onefc.com. The blockbuster card takes place on Friday, January 24.

