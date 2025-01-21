Superbon says he has found holes in Tawanchai’s game: “The main weakness I clearly see”

Reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion and current first-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender Superbon of Thailand believes he has discovered chinks in Tawanchai PK Saenchai's armor.

The Superbon Training Camp founder is getting ready to face the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion in a rematch this weekend, and he says he has found the secret to beating Tawanchai once and for all.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Superbon said he has found holes in Tawanchai's game.

The 34-year-old icon said:

"The main weakness I clearly see is Tawanchai’s defense from punches. It’s not best performed".

"Jo struck all of his combination punches on point all the time, on point. So, Tawanchai has little self-defense. He has powerful strikes, but he’s weak in self-defense [defending strikes coming his way]. And each time he does his left pick, he barely could defend and respond on the legs. Those are the two clearest weaknesses."

Needless to say, Superbon is more than confident he can get the job done against Tawanchai this weekend. It all comes to a head at ONE 170 in Bangkok.

Superbon runs it back with Tawanchai for featherweight Muay Thai gold at ONE 170

No.1-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender Superbon is set to face Tawanchai PK Saenchai in a rematch for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title.

The two lock horns in the main event of ONE 170, which will broadcast live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand this Friday, Jan. 24.

