Superbon unfazed by Masaaki Noiri despite Japanese star's vicious TKO of Tawanchai: "It's not that scary"

After Masaaki Noiri emerged as his consensus next opponent in a unification fight for the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title, Superbon has finally given his thoughts about him.
Speaking to ONE Championship for an interview, the reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing king says that he doesn't feel threatened by the challenge that the Japanese striking star will impose against him.
"His style of kickboxing is nothing new. So I believe I would be able to handle him when the fight happens. I think it's not that scary."
Check out Superbon's comments about Masaaki Noiri below:
Noiri not only captured the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title but also became the first fighter in the world's largest martial arts organization to stop the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion.
Furthermore, the 31-year-old athlete who was also a former K1 champion has improved his ONE Championship record to 2-2 and picked up his second successive victory.
Masaaki Noiri gave his team the due credit for his success at ONE 172
Although he was the one who got the job done inside the ring against Tawanchai, Masaaki Noiri has deflected the credit to his coaches and teammates for making sure that he was in his prime form and condition to face the Thai striking maestro inside the legendary halls of the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.
According to the Team Vasileus representative, his team was a big part of this championship success, which is why he's grateful to them. He stated this during his recent interview with My Navi News:
"A shoutout has to go to my team. Though there are a lot of us who aren't on the same level, there were differences and other stuff, they helped bring me into the best condition I've been in for this fight. So I have nothing but gratitude to all of them."
