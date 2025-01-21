Superbon will look for opening to finish Tawanchai ‘before it reaches five rounds’

Reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion and current first-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender Superbon of Thailand believes the key to victory this weekend against Thai compatriot Tawanchai PK Saenchai is ending the fight early.

The 34-year-old veteran says he will be looking for a quick end to his five-round world title tilt with the young star and become a double champ in the process.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Superbon says he wants an early finish against Tawanchai on Friday.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The Superbon Training Camp representative said:

"When I feel confident that I have enough stamina for five rounds, I’d shift my focus onto knocking him out faster. Then, it’s going to be like, shifting. Like, I should be up for five rounds, but along the way, I’d find a skill or technique to get rid of him before it reaches five rounds."

Needless to say, fans expect an all-out war when Superbon and Tawanchai trade leather in this heated five-round fight.

It all comes to a head at ONE 170.

Superbon looks to take Tawanchai's belt at ONE 170 to become two-sport king

Featherweight kickboxing world titleholder Superbon will look to be crowned champ-champ with a victory over ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai this weekend.

The two lock horns in the main event at ONE 170, which will broadcast live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, January 24.

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit watch.onefc.com to catch a live stream of the event or go to ONE Championship's official website for more information on how to watch from specific locations.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.