Anna 'Supergirl' Jaroonsak has spent her lifetime training Muay Thai under her father as a coach. With her priceless experience in the sport, she recently toured the USA, sharing her knowledge of the 'Art of Eight Limbs.'

In an interview with ONE Championship, the Thai-born striker recalled:

"After my last fight, I went to a seminar in the U.S. for one month. And after this upcoming fight, I'm going to be there again for about a month and a half."

She said it felt good to teach her pupils Muay Thai and continued:

"The seminar gave me a fun experience. I got to do seminars, teach, and meet different people. I felt good that I could show the true form of Muay Thai to the participants. Most of them know me from my body knee trademark weapon. Fortunately, my father and I can speak English. So, we can give them a clearer explanation about Muay Thai techniques, so they can better understand."

Anna Jaroonsak's next fight is booked for ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video against Stamp Fairtex in Bangkok, Thailand's Impact Arena. The fight card will be live and free to watch for North American fans with a Prime Video subscription on January 13.

Anna 'Supergirl' Jaroonsak booked for kickboxing encounter against Stamp Fairtex

At ONE Fight Night 6 on January 13, Anna 'Supergirl' Jaroonsak has been booked against superstar Stamp Fairtex. Each of their opponents' struggled on the scale therefore the two agreed to a kickboxing match.

ONE Championship broke the news of their match just hours ago. On Twitter, they announced:

"BREAKING Anna "Supergirl" Jaroonsak steps in on short notice to take on Stamp Fairtex in a strawweight kickboxing banger at ONE Fight Night 6!"

Fans are looking forward to the kickboxing battle between Stamp Fairtex and Anna Jaroonsak. Both fighters will be proudly performing in front of their home nation as ONE Fight Night 6 is hosted in Thailand.

