Supergirl gives opponent Ekaterina Vandaryeva a surprise gift at faceoffs

Supergirl may be laser-focused on her second match on the global stage of ONE Championship, but she’s never averse to having fun when she can.

ONE Championship just dropped their latest fight week vlog, which shows a behind-the-scenes look at some of the fighters competing at the upcoming ONE: Heavy Hitters event tonight, January 14.

The vlog shows the Thai star being joined by her sister, fellow ONE fighter Wondergirl, as they visit an anime toy shop in Plaza Singapura.

Watch the two sisters check out several anime products here:

The sisters shared that it was their first time to experience Singapore, and it’s a country they have both wanted to explore for a long time.

“She [Supergirl] doesn’t know how to describe her feelings. She’s so excited. She’s so into the One Piece series and her favorites are Luffy and Zoro. She likes to collect their figures.”

The Marrok Force recruit was noticeably excited throughout their visit, and even asked her sister to help pick out items to buy because she couldn’t decide. She even claimed it was her “best day” after putting a couple of products into her shopping bag.

The Thai sensation showed off her generosity as she also bought her sister a couple of toy figures from the hit volleyball anime series, Haikyuu. In addition, she also bought a gift for her upcoming opponent, Ekaterina Vandaryeva.

“Ekaterina, I bought something for you too. Let’s do our best in the ring on Friday. I hope you like it, because I bought it for you.”

Supergirl chose a figure of Boa Hancock, the only female Warlord of the Sea in One Piece, which she said resembled Vandaryeva:

“She’s strong, beautiful, and tall like you.”

During the ceremonial weigh-in and faceoffs, the 18-year-old gave her gift to Vandaryeva, in what was one of the most light-hearted faceoffs in recent memory.

Watch the ONE: Heavy Hitters ceremonial weigh-in and faceoffs below:

Supergirl believes her close range is better than Ekaterina Vandaryeva’s

During the faceoff interview with Andrew Whitelaw, Supergirl shared that part of her preparations for the fight was studying her opponent. The Thai star concluded that she was superior in at least one area.

“I always study her, her previous fights. Especially her punches but anyhow, I also got my technique so I think I can beat her in the fight,” Supergirl said. “My close range is better than hers.”

Vandaryeva was given a chance to share her thoughts on the statement, to which she replied:

“You know, if you speak about the ring, yeah, in the close range as well as the clinch, specifically, does affect. It’s really different when you’re in the cage, So in that sense, I feel that I’m not the worse in here, and again, we will see in the fight how it will go.”

