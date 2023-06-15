‘Supergirl’ returns vs. Cristina Morales at ONE Fight Night 13

Comic books fans certainly rejoiced upon seeing Supergirl in the new The Flash movie.

Meanwhile, ONE Championship’s loyal following will also be thrilled to witness the return of the Singapore-based promotion’s version of the beloved heroine.

ONE rising star Anna Jarronsak, known professionally worldwide as ‘Supergirl’, will make her second appearance of 2023 at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video on August 4.

Standing across the Lumpinee Stadium ring from her will be decorated Spanish striker Cristina Morales, to figure out who will rise up the atomweight kickboxing rankings.

Following the footsteps of her sister and fellow ONE athlete Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak, the 19-year-old burst onto the scene with a stunning first-round KO victory over Milagros Lopez in her promotional debut at ONE: A New Breed II.

‘Supergirl’ ramped up her hype train following a close split decision victory over the tough Ekatarina Vandaryeva at ONE: Heavy Hitters.

Despite the short notice, the Thai prodigy gladly accepted a bout with former two-sport world champion Stamp Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 6 last January.

The former PBA Thailand Champion took the fight to the Thai superstar and tagged her multiple times in their bout.

However, ‘Supergirl’ fell short in the judges’ eyes, surrendering a razor-close split decision verdict.

Still, ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong was so impressed by her performance and awarded her a $50,000 bonus despite the loss.

Rewatch Supergirl vs. Stamp below:

Meanwhile, Morales is looking to bounce back from her own setback and hand ‘Supergirl’ back-to-back defeats inside the circle.

The 29-year-old Spaniard’s ONE debut against Anissa Meksen at ONE: Empower did not go according to plan, as she got vanquished in the second round by TKO.

Morales will have redemption on her mind, as she gets the chance to right that wrong against a high-profile opponent.

ONE Fight Night 13 is shaping up to be one hell of a card with confirmed bouts between Chingiz Allazov vs. Marat Grigorian and Buchecha against Reug Reug headlining the event.

As with all Amazon events, ONE Fight Night 13 is available free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

