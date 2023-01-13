Supergirl reveals how sister Wondergirl helped her through a very difficult time

Anna 'Supergirl' Jaroonsak explained recently that she gets by with the vital support of her sister Nat 'Wondergirl' Jaroonsak. Both sisters are active competitors in ONE Championship.

'Supergirl' and 'Wondergirl' had tremendous success in Thailand, competing in Muay Thai under the tutelage of their father, Kru Jaroonsak. Their father even gave them their nicknames, which originated from a K-Pop group.

The two sisters rely on each other for emotional support, as was recently needed. In an interview with ONE Championship, 'Supergirl' explained:

"When I was quarantined because of COVID, my sister was always with me and cheered me up. When I was down from trash comments, she turned off all of my devices and told me that this was not my fault, we couldn’t control it. And, she tried to bring me outside but I didn’t want to."

It didn't help that she was under pressure from her schooling. Anna Jaroonsak continued:

"And that time, I also had an exam coming. Me still bruised and hurt from the fight had to finish a pile of homework. My sister came to help me with my homework, too. If at that time I was quarantined alone, I might not be able to make it through."

Anna Jaroonsak's next fight is booked for ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video against Stamp Fairtex in Bangkok, Thailand. The fight card at the Impact Arena will be live and free to watch for North American fans with a Prime Video subscription.

Anna 'Supergirl' Jaroonsak booked against Stamp Fairtex

It was a last-minute change to align Anna Jaroonsak against Stamp Fairtex. Stamp was initially booked in a mixed-rules contest but her opponent, Anissa Meksen, failed to make it to the official weigh-ins due to a family matter. Ekaterina Vandaryeva, who was originally booked to fight 'Supergirl' on the same card, also failed to make weight by half a pound.

Stamp Fairtex and Anna Jaroonsak were able to come to an agreement for a kickboxing battle on January 13. ONE made the official announcement just this morning on Instagram:

"🚨 BREAKING 🚨 Anna "Supergirl" Jaroonsak steps in on short notice to take on fellow Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex in a strawweight kickboxing banger at ONE Fight Night 6! 🇹🇭 "

Stamp and Jaroonsak both began their careers in Muay Thai in Thailand. It will definitely be an honor for both fighters to compete in front of their home fans at ONE Fight Night 6.

