Superhero Henry Cejudo doubles down on apprehending suspect with a "gold medal" reference

Henry Cejudo recently captured a troublemaker and later linked his heroic act to his previous feat of bagging a gold medal in the 2008 Olympics. Cejudo prevented the miscreant from escaping the scene, resulting in his arrest.

Cejudo's neighbor recently experienced a debacle as an intoxicated driver carrying a few others crashed his car into the outer wall of his house, breaking it down completely. 'Triple C' rushed to the spot after noticing the crash. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured in the crash.

An Instagram post from @mmajunkie detailed Cejudo's account of the incident. It showcased the former UFC champ-champ narrating how the driver refused to be held accountable for his act and even went on to punch his neighbor. This was when Cejudo stepped in to fight the "situation" where he subsequently ended up "lifting", "dropping", and controlling a few of them with "one arm".

Cejudo also took to the comments section of this post to link his noble act to the "gold medal" he bagged in 55kg freestyle wrestling at the 2008 Olympics:

"Not every superhero has a gold medal 🥇🙏🥹"

Henry Cejudo's comment on @mmajunkie's Instagram post. [Screenshot courtesy: @mmajunkie on Instagram]

Henry Cejudo's prediction for the Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes featherweight title fight at UFC 314

Henry Cejudo also appears as Kamaru Usman's co-host for the coveted Pound 4 Pound podcast, where the two analyze the noteworthy upcoming UFC fights. However, the former champ-champ chose one of his recent interviews with 'The Schmo' to predict the results of the forthcoming UFC 314 main event between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes for the UFC featherweight title.

Cejudo elected Lopes as the victor of the upcoming encounter, reminding fans how Volkanovski had endured three losses in his last four outings:

"I personally think Diego Lopes is going to beat him [Volkanovski]. I really do. But if Volkanovski does get it done, yeah he gets it done… It’s not Ilia Topuria that he’s going to beat... He has done some amazing things at 145 pounds, but he’s also gone through three losses. Two out of three were knockouts."

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments below (4:36):

