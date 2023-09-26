Superlek to consider a potential move to bantamweight after missing weight against Rodtang

The aftermath of ONE Friday Fights 34 was somehow a bittersweet moment for Superlek Kiatmoo9.

After all, the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion registered the greatest triumph of his career by far. ‘The Kicking Machine’ bested fellow all-time great Rodtang Jitmuangnon in an epic three-round battle that will go down as one of the greatest matches in “The Art of Eight Limbs”.

However, his biggest achievement was also marred by him missing weight anew, as he came five pounds over the 135-pound limit. This resulted in the bout being contested at catchweight (140 lbs.) and also turned it into a non-title match instead of a five-round showdown.

Shortly after getting his hand raised inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium, a remorseful Superlek apologized for missing the demands of the scales for the second consecutive time.

Moreover, the Thai megastar expressed willingness to move up a weight class to address the underlying issue.

He told Mitch Chilson during his ONE Friday Fights 34 in-ring interview:

“Next thing I wanna do is go back to my gym and decide if I want to move up to bantamweight or stay in this weight class. This is something that I have to work on with my team.”

While there are plenty of intriguing match-ups awaiting Superlek at 145 pounds, he should weigh his options first before making a significant career move. After all, his woes could easily be remedied by hiring a nutritionist and changing his approach to dieting and weight cutting.

Plus, it would be a shame for him to vacate his flyweight kickboxing crown and we all know there’s still some unfinished business between him and Rodtang at 135 pounds.

The full replay of ONE Friday Fights 34 is available on ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel.