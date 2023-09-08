Superlek defends Rodtang, says he is fearless: “I never see any opponent as afraid of me”

The first scheduled ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title fight between reigning champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon and challenger Superlek Kiatmoo9 fell off from its original date in March 2023 after the former suffered an undisclosed injury.

Some fans jumped to the conclusion that ‘The Iron Man’ pulled out of the fight because he was scared to face ‘The Kicking Machine'.

ONE Championship eventually found a replacement opponent for Superlek, and Danial Williams stepped onto the plate and accepted the fight in a few days' notice to save the main event of ONE Fight Night 8.

Eventually, Superlek successfully defended his ONE flyweight kickboxing world title against Williams via third-round knockout. However, some fans still targeted Rodtang for begging off the fight against his compatriot.

Six months later, the two are now finally ready to throw down inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, as they are set to headline ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22 for the coveted ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

Before the fight, ONE Championship caught up with Superlek and was asked about his reaction by the fans, who said that his good friend Rodtang was afraid to fight him. The 27-year-old quickly defended the Jitmuangon Gym representative.

Superlek said:

"I knew that sooner or later, our paths would cross. I never see any opponent as afraid of me. They all want to fight with me."

Despite their strong relationship outside of fighting, Superlek and Rodtang both insisted that they would put their friendship aside to determine the undisputed ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion when they face each other inside the hallowed ring of Lumpinee.

ONE Friday Fights is available for free weekly on ONE Championship’s official YouTube page.