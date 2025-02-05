Superlek on what makes ‘really skilled’ Rodtang a force to be reckoned with: “He can take hits and stay very strong”

If there's anyone who knows just how tough Rodtang Jitmuangnon is, it's two-sport king Superlek Kiatmoo9.

In September 2023, 'The Kicking Machine' went toe-to-toe with Rodtang in the greatest Muay Thai fight of the last 50 years. Through three intense rounds, blood and sweat was shed as the two titans of Muay Thai delivered a clash for the ages.

Trending

In the end, Superlek came out on top, securing a deserving unanimous decision victory, handing 'The Iron Man' his first loss in the art of eight limbs under the ONE Championship banner.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Looking back on their bout more than a year later, Superlek spoke about Rodtang's legendary toughness and his ability to keep coming, even in the face of adversity

"Yeah, it was fun," Superlek said of his fight against 'The Iron Man' during a recent interview with Nickynachat. "Rodtang is really skilled. He can take hits and stay very strong."

Superlek set for world title unification clash with Nabil Anane at ONE 172 in Japan

Since his victory over Rodtang, Superlek has added three more wins to his resume, including a massive decision win over Japanese kickboxing legend Takeru Segawa in Tokyo and Thai prospect Kongthoranee Sor Sommai.

However, it was his most recent win over Jonathan Haggerty that earned Superlek the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship, making him the promotion's latest two-sport titleholder.

Next, 'The Kicking Machine' will put his undisputed Muay Thai crown on the line when he meets newly minted interim bantamweight champ Nabil Anane.

The two fan favorites will unify their titles on Sunday, March 23 when ONE Championship heads to the legendary Saitama Super Arena in Japan for ONE 172.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23. Head over to watch.onefc.com to learn more about how you can watch the event live.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.