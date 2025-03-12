Superlek proud to be the only man to overcome Nabil Anane’s freakish length:  "Other opponents couldn't find a way”

Superlek Kiatmoo9 finds solace in the fact that he was the only fighter to solve the puzzle that is Nabil Anane in the home of martial arts. The 20-year-old phenom has raced to a 6-1 start in ONE Championship, with his lone loss coming at the hands of the two-sport and two-division world champion.

Even formidable veterans like Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai, Felipe Lobo and Nico Carrillo, to name a few, failed to get inside the 6-foot-4 tower's pterodactyl-like reach.

The crafty Superlek, however, was able to do so when he chopped the Thai-Algerian skyscraper down to score a scintillating first-round finish.

'The Kicking Machine' said in an interview with ONE Championship:

"Honestly, every time that Nabil fought, he fought in the same style that he lost to me in his debut fight. But it's because other opponents couldn't find a way to get close to him. Almost everyone was a victim of Nabil’s clinch and knee, so no one could defeat him."

Despite being at a height and reach disadvantage, Superlek relied on his high fight IQ to vanquish his lengthy foe. The Thai tactician threw a multitude of punishing leg kicks and body shots to negate Anane's reach.

In the end, Superlek didn't even need to go to the head as he floored his gigantic foe with a crushing body punch.

Superlek will look to implore a similar gameplan at ONE 172

To his credit, Nabil Anane rose from defeat and won his next six matches after that fateful meeting with Superlek. After clinching the interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title, the Team Mehdi Zatout prodigy will be seeking vengeance at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena.

Apart from getting even with his tormentor, Anane will also have the opportunity to shake off his interim tag and become the undisputed king of the 145-pound Muay Thai ranks.

However, Superlek certainly has the mental edge going into this five-round war and should once again stick to what works to beat this physically imposing specimen.

ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang will air live via global PPV at watch.onefc.com.

