Superlek says his bone-shattering kicks is a double-edged sword: “It also depends on how you kick”

Superlek's kicks are often a nightmare for his opponents, but they're also a bit of a double-edged sword.

There's a reason that the reigning two-sport ONE world champion is nicknamed 'The Kicking Machine,' but if you need an example, just take a look at his brutal display of lead-leg attacks against former K-1 titleholder Takeru Segawa at ONE 165 in Tokyo last year.

While leg kicks have become a reliable source of offense for fighters of multiple disciplines, they often do come with a cost. On being asked if kicking someone causes damage to his own leg during an interaction with Nickynachat, Superlek said:

"Yes, when it’s bone hitting bone, it hurts. But it also depends on how you kick."

In just a few short weeks, the Kiatmoo9 Gym warrior will look to put his kicks to work once again.

On Sunday, March 23, 'The Kicking Machine' will return to Japan when ONE Championship invades the iconic Saitama Super Arena for ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

There, the Bangkok-based star will put his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship on the line against ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai titleholder Nabil Anane.

Nabil Anane looks to even the series against Superlek at ONE 172

When Superlek and Nabil Anane step inside the Circle in Japan, it will be their second-ever meeting on martial arts' biggest global stage. The first time came back in June 2023 when Anane was making his promotional debut.

Despite carrying a significant size difference over Superlek, chopped down the six-foot-four star and scored a knockout just past the two-minute mark of the opening round.

Since then, Anane has won six straight, including his stunning first-round KO of Nico Carrillo at ONE 170 to claim the interim bantamweight Muay Thai belt. Looking back on his ONE debut against Superlek at the ONE 172 press conference, Anane said:

"That loss was an important lesson to me. It motivated me to work hard and develop myself to be a better fighter."

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23. Head over to watch.onefc.com to learn more about how you can watch the event live.

