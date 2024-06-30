ONE Championship has assembled one of the biggest cards in its history on Sept. 6. The ONE 168: Denver event will see several superstars compete inside the Ball Arena in Colorado.

Among the superstars who will be seeing action are current ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 and number five-ranked ONE bantamweight Muay Thai contender Liam Harrison.

Superlek will be challenging Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title, while Harrison takes on Thai legend Seksan Or Kwanmuang in a catchweight Muay Thai battle.

Ahead of their respective bouts, 'The Kicking Machine' gave high praise for the 'Hitman' and is looking forward to seeing him back in action after two long years of hiatus due to injury.

Trending

Superlek revealed this during a recent interview with ONE Championship by saying:

"He has unique, interesting techniques. He is dangerous, amazing, and very versatile. He's aggressive and full of surprises as well. I've noticed him throwing surprise elbows."

The two combat sports superstars have shared a few rounds in the gym and have developed a great friendship.

Superlek heading to Jonathan Haggerty megafight with a 10-fight win streak

Superlek will have an enormous amount of momentum heading to his second meeting with Haggerty because of his 10-fight win streak, which dates back from May 2022. His latest victory came at the expense of fellow Thai fighter Kongthoranee Sor Sommai, whom he outpointed via unanimous decision on June 28 at ONE Friday Fights 68.

The Kiatmoo9 Gym representative wants to reassert his mastery over 'The General' and replicate his victory against him. Superlek previously defeated Haggerty in 2018 via TKO finish outside of ONE Championship after the British superstar suffered a nasty cut.

ONE 168: Denver will air live from the Ball Arena in U.S. primetime on Sept. 6. Tickets for the event are now on sale on Ticketmaster.