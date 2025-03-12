Rodtang Jitmuangnon is heading to his biggest fight yet, and he wants his fans to help motivate him to win.

On Sunday, March 23, 'The Iron Man' will face Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa in a flyweight kickboxing super-fight in the headlining match of ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Fans from all over the world can check out watch.onefc.com to witness this monumental pay-per-view event.

The event pits some of the best Japanese talents across multiple combat sports disciplines against some of the best from all over the world. However, with kickboxing being a prominent sport in the country and Muay Thai being the national sport of Thailand, most of the matches feature their fighters pitted against each other.

Additionally, the Saitama Super Arena has been home to countless legendary fight cards, and it is widely expected to welcome a raucous, fight-hungry crowd on fight night.

Given this, Rodtang called out to his countrymen to support them in the arena. During the ONE 172 Open Workout, the proud Thai striker had this to say to his fans:

“I want all Thai people who can’t fly to Japan to watch the event live by PPV from ONE, please watch and support all Thai strikers in ONE 172.”

Rodtang is bracing for his biggest fight to date

The former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon has over 300 fights to his name, having shared the ring with countless strikers over the years.

However, he believes that his upcoming fight with Takeru will be the most important one of his career. During the same open workout session, he said:

“This fight is very important for me. I think ONE Championship has put together the best and biggest fight of all time.”

ONE 172 is undoubtedly shaping up to be a massive show. Five world titles are going to be put on the line, with legends like Shinya Aoki and Eduard Folayang competing in the event, an emerging young star like Adrian Lee showcasing his talents again, and a host of strikers looking to show why ONE has the most elite roster of strikers on the planet today.

