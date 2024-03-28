"Surely brands won’t cancel and take your endorsement for that?" - Ryan Garcia calls on celebrity friends to help combat "child sex trafficking" in US

Ryan Garcia is set to return to the boxing ring on April 20 as he challenges Devin Haney for the WBC super lightweight title. Leading up to the bout, which is less than a month away, the former WBC interim lightweight champion has made several unsubstantiated claims that he has evidence of child sex trafficking.

While his behavior has led fans to be concerned about both his well-being and the fight, 'KingRy' recently called for the help of social media personalities George Janko, Mike Majlak, and Logan Paul. In a tweet shared on Wednesday, Garcia stated:

"Where my celebrity friends? Let’s fight against child sex trafficking that is a cancer to our country and the world. Cmon surely brands won’t cancel and take your endorsement for that??? @GeorgeJanko @mikemajlak @LoganPaul Regardless if you agree with anything else I’ve stated, if you think I’m false that’s okay. But what’s happening to kids around the world is happening let’s help"

Check out Ryan Garcia's tweet calling for the help of his celebrity friends below:

Of the three influencers tagged, only one responded, as Mike Majlak claimed that Garcia has yet to privately produce evidence of his accusations:

"we’ve already talked about this ryan. We are all aligned that there is a massive sex trafficking issue. You told me you had proof that we can take down these scumbags. You still haven’t shown me that proof."

Check out Mike Majlak's response to Ryan Garcia below:

While Garcia has claimed that he will produce evidence to support his claims for nearly a month, he has yet to do so. Despite facing backlash from many for failing to show proof of his claims, 'KingRy' has not backed down from his initial remarks.

Ryan Garcia previously had a back-and-forth with George Janko

Ryan Garcia has continued to allege that he has evidence of child sex trafficking. 'KingRy' was involved in a back-and-forth with George Janko regarding the evidence, or lack thereof, earlier this month, tweeting:

"So I put George Janko in that group chat where he will see the evidence I have ask him to respond"

Janko responded:

"I love you bro, but we talked about us talking and going through your evidence! I never disagreed with you on the fact that evil existed! Let me know when you can talk in person. We can keep it private or public! I’m here as someone who trusts and loves you! I want to see you succeed and am here for whatever you need!"

Garcia accused the podcaster of ignoring the evidence, claiming:

"So forget the kids that have gone thru this and are going thru this now! Totally discrediting what happening to the kids. Focusing on what happened to me. I know I got raped at two, I know things happened to me I don’t have to show you that shit. There is stuff happening to kids going on right now. That needs to be addressed and I put you in the group chat so you can see such evil exist in the world.

"Whether you want to believe it or not I love you but I take this a little offensive bc I put you in a group chat with a really credible person who is in the front lines with this. If you cared about me you would want to join this fight with me. God bless I love you"

Check out the tweet thread between Ryan Garcia and George Janko below:

It remains unclear what evidence Garcia is claiming to possess. The New York State Athletic Commission requested that the former WBC interim lightweight champion take a mental health evaluation ahead of his boxing match with Devin Haney next month. He has since threatened to file a lawsuit.