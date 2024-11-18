“Switch your stance” - Nico Carrillo recalls major adjustment in epic comeback KO win over legendary Nong-O

A minor adjustment made all the difference for Nico Carrillo against Thai legend Nong-O Hama.

In December, 'The King of the North' returned to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium for his tough test to that point—taking on former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O.

Following a rough first round that saw the Thai superstar chop away at Carrillo's lead leg, the Scottish standout stormed back in the second stanza and secured a brutal knockout 98 seconds into the round.

Looking back on his come-from-behind KO at ONE Friday Fights 46, Carrillo told the Leather'd podcast:

"All I needed was that wee break. I got back into the corner and my coach told me to switch the game plan. He said switch your stance. He said he's really confident now because he has hurt your leg. His hands are going to drop with the confidence and it's exactly what happened."

Here's the full interview:

With four-straight wins and a 100% finish rate under the ONE Championship, Carrillo will attempt to bring 26 pounds of gold home to Scotland when he returns to the Circle on Friday, January 24.

Nico Carrillo faces Superlek for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 170

Emanating from Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, Nico Carrillo will get his first shot at the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion when he meets reigning titleholder and current two-sport king, Superlek Kiatmoo9, at ONE 170.

It will be Superlek's first time defending the bantamweight crown since landing a stunning 49-second knockout against Jonathan Haggerty in the ONE 168: Denver headliner in September.

Also featuring atop the ONE 170 card will be a long-awaited rematch between Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Superbon as the latter challenges the former for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship.

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 170: Tawanchai vs. Superbon II will air live on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, January 24 in U.S. primetime.

