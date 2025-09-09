  • home icon
Sydney Sweeney earns ovation at TIFF after drastic 30-pound transformation for Christy Martin biopic

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Sep 09, 2025 05:18 GMT
Sydney Sweeney talks about her transformation for
Sydney Sweeney talks about her transformation for 'Christy' film. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Sydney Sweeney reportedly underwent an incredible transformation to play legendary boxer Christy Martin in the upcoming biopic 'Christy' and received a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival last week.

The film explores the life and career of the former WBC female super welterweight champion, who was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2020. The movie delves into Martin's West Virginia origins and her journey to becoming a world champion, while dealing with an abusive marriage to her trainer and having to repress her sexuality for years.

In order to prepare herself for this monumental role, Sweeney had to gain 30 pounds of weight and train three times a day for three months with a boxing coach before filming began. Addressing her transformation, she recalled:

"A lot of Chick-fil-A, a lot, a lot of Smucker's, a lot of milkshakes, a lot of protein shakes... But it was incredible being able to completely embody such a powerful woman. I felt even stronger. It was truly inspiring." [H/t: MMA Junkie]

Sydney Sweeney emotionally addresses playing Christy Martin in the iconic boxer's biopic

Playing Christy Martin meant a lot for Sydney Sweeney, and the 'Euphoria' star recently spoke about her experience in an emotionally charged Q&A session. Sweeney teared up while addressing how much the opportunity meant and claimed the role was "a dream come true" for her.

Speaking to the press at the post-premiere Q&A at the Toronto International Film Festival, Sweeney said:

"You're [Martin] so inspirational, so being able to have her by my side during this process was a dream. But then also just scary, too, because you're like, 'Oh, my gosh, we're doing this in front of her,' and I wasn't quite sure. I mean, she's the greatest boxer in the entire world, and I'm having to do hooks and hits, and I'm like, 'I hope I'm doing this right.' It was a dream come true as an actor, as a person." [H/t: MMA Junkie]
Nishant Zende.

Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Edited by Nishant Zende.
bell-icon Manage notifications