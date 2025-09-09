Sydney Sweeney earns ovation at TIFF after drastic 30-pound transformation for Christy Martin biopic

Sydney Sweeney reportedly underwent an incredible transformation to play legendary boxer Christy Martin in the upcoming biopic 'Christy' and received a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival last week.The film explores the life and career of the former WBC female super welterweight champion, who was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2020. The movie delves into Martin's West Virginia origins and her journey to becoming a world champion, while dealing with an abusive marriage to her trainer and having to repress her sexuality for years.In order to prepare herself for this monumental role, Sweeney had to gain 30 pounds of weight and train three times a day for three months with a boxing coach before filming began. Addressing her transformation, she recalled:&quot;A lot of Chick-fil-A, a lot, a lot of Smucker's, a lot of milkshakes, a lot of protein shakes... But it was incredible being able to completely embody such a powerful woman. I felt even stronger. It was truly inspiring.&quot; [H/t: MMA Junkie]Sydney Sweeney emotionally addresses playing Christy Martin in the iconic boxer's biopicPlaying Christy Martin meant a lot for Sydney Sweeney, and the 'Euphoria' star recently spoke about her experience in an emotionally charged Q&amp;A session. Sweeney teared up while addressing how much the opportunity meant and claimed the role was &quot;a dream come true&quot; for her.Speaking to the press at the post-premiere Q&amp;A at the Toronto International Film Festival, Sweeney said:&quot;You're [Martin] so inspirational, so being able to have her by my side during this process was a dream. But then also just scary, too, because you're like, 'Oh, my gosh, we're doing this in front of her,' and I wasn't quite sure. I mean, she's the greatest boxer in the entire world, and I'm having to do hooks and hits, and I'm like, 'I hope I'm doing this right.' It was a dream come true as an actor, as a person.&quot; [H/t: MMA Junkie]